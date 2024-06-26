India stormed into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 after a 24-run victory over Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Monday. The win saw Indian skipper Rohit Sharma play a starring role as he scored a 41-ball 92 to set up a big win for the Men in Blue. The Hitman's performance deservedly earned him the Player of the Match award and also helped India finish their 50th T20 World Cup game on a high.

India's journey to 50 T20 World Cup matches has been far from smooth sailing though and here we take a closer look at the Men in Blue's record at ICC marquee 20-over event, while also assessing Rohit's impressive performance against Australia.

Ruthless Rohit Sharma shatters records

4165 - Rohit has become the top scorer for India in T20Is with 4165 runs, going past Virat Kohli's 4103. He has also become the top scorer in T20Is, surpassing Babar Azam's 4145.

92 - Rohit's score against Australia is the second-highest for India at the Men's T20 World Cups, behind Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010, also in Gros Islet.

92 - Rohit's 41-ball 92 is also the second-highest individual score by a captain at the Men's T20 World Cups, behind Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010.

8 - Sixes hit by Rohit Sharma against Australia is the most by an Indian batter in an innings at the Men's T20 World Cups. He broke Yuvraj Singh's record, who hit seven sixes against England in 2007.

19 - Balls taken by Rohit to hit his half-century, is the fastest fifty hit by any batter against Australia in Men's T20Is. It is the fastest fifty of Rohit's T20 career as well.

203 - Rohit has become the only batter to hit 200 or more sixes in T20Is. Interestingly, the second best is 173 sixes by Martin Guptill.