The Pakistan cricket is going through a tough time at the T20 World Cup 2024. After losing its first two matches against USA and India, Pakistan finally notched its first win in the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Canada on Tuesday. Even then, Pakistan is not in the safe zone. USA are in a better spot from Pakistan cricket team. Babar Azam and Co. would hope for Pakistan other teams' result to go in their favour so that they have chance at qualifying for the Super 8.

In the midst of this, accusations have been following thick and fast against the Pakistan team from the country's media and former player. In the latest turn of events, a TV anchor has blasted Pakistan star Iftikhar Ahmad for liking a video, which showed Imad Wasim's 23-ball 15. The caption of the post called the innings 'masterclass'. Pakistan could not chase a low target of 120 against India and lost the game by six runs.

Iftikhar Ahmad liking a tweet against Imad Wasim! pic.twitter.com/RJ3HW01rIv — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik, while discussing the team's loss to India at the T20 World Cup 2024, accused Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls. Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday. Wasim took 23 balls to score his 15 runs in the losing cause. "You look at his (Wasim) innings and it appears as if he was wasting balls not scoring runs and making things difficult in the run-chase," Malik said on 24 News channel.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has criticised the comments. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif shared Gilchrist's video and wrote: "Adam Gilchrist finding it ironic that a convicted fixer like Saleem Malik is accusing Imad Wasim of "underperforming deliberately" against India. Pakistani ex-cricketers are international embarrassment."