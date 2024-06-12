Match 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will see the USA facing India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. The USA and India have each played two matches in the tournament so far. USA are ranked second on the points table, while India are leading the standings. Both teams will be looking to solidify their positions as the competition heats up. In their last encounter, USA played a thrilling match against Pakistan, which ended in a tie.

They triumphed in the Super Over, winning by five runs. Nosthush Kenjige was the standout player for the USA, amassing 91 fantasy points.

India's last match was also against Pakistan, where they secured a narrow victory by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the top fantasy performer for India, earning 97 fantasy points with his exceptional bowling.

Key Players to Watch

1. Virat Kohli (IND):

The prolific right-handed top-order batter has been a consistent performer. In his last five matches, Kohli has scored 85 runs. His ability to anchor the innings and play under pressure makes him a vital player for India.

2. Hardik Pandya (IND):

An all-rounder with a knack for making significant contributions with both bat and ball, Pandya has scored 65 runs and taken six wickets in his last five matches. His right-arm medium-fast bowling and explosive batting can turn the game in India's favour.

3. Jasprit Bumrah (IND):

Known for his deadly accuracy and pace, Bumrah has been in excellent form, taking nine wickets in his last five matches. His ability to bowl in the death overs makes him a crucial asset for India.

4. Aaron Jones:

A reliable top-order right-handed batter, Jones has scored 167 runs in his last five matches. His consistent performance at the top of the order will be key for the USA.

5. Harmeet Singh:

Harmeet is a versatile left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He has taken one wicket in recent matches and his dual skills add depth to the USA lineup.

6. Jasdeep Singh:

Known for his right-arm medium pace, Jasdeep has taken two wickets in his last five matches. His ability to contain runs and take crucial wickets makes him a player to watch.

The match between the USA and India promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to secure a win and improve their standings in the tournament. Fans can expect an exciting game filled with competitive cricket and standout performances.