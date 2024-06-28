Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview Live Updates: "Virat Kohli Will Score...": Ex-England Star's Big Prediction
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview Live Updates: India take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on Saturday.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview Live Updates© AFP
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview Live Updates: India take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a massive win over England in the semi-finals to book their spot in the summit clash. On the other hand, South Africa completely outplayed Afghanistan in the first semi-final match. Both India and South Africa are currently unbeaten in the competition. It will also be the last match for Rahul Dravid as India head coach.
Follow India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview Live Updates here -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 20:44 (IST)T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview LIVE: India's biggest weaponFormer India cricketer Sarandeep Singh feels the "unplayable" spin combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be too much for the South Africans to handle."If you ask me, who are the two players who will win it for India in the final, I will say Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. They are outright match-winners in spin-friendly conditions," Sarandeep told PTI.
- 20:27 (IST)T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview LIVE: Big advice from 1983 WC winner“It is very difficult to talk about South Africa as it is their first time in the final of any ICC tournament. They were even called ‘chokers’ as they used to always choke in the semi-finals which is why it will be difficult to predict, to say how they will perform in the final. But yes they will give it their best to win and India have to be careful to not get too complacent and we don’t end up choking the game. The hope will be that we put up a good score," he said."As we saw the pitches last time out in the semifinals, the ball was not bouncing too much and staying low. We will have to be careful and give them a good target. South Africa ko choke karaana hoga (We will have to get South Africa to choke),” Azad told IANS.
- 20:05 (IST)T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview LIVE: Massive predictionFormer England cricket team spinner Monty Panesar made a massive prediction regarding Virat Kohli and the T20 World Cup 2024 final. "India will win the T20 World Cup final, and Virat Kohli will score 100," Panesar told ANI.
- 20:00 (IST)T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview LIVE: Unbeaten recordsBoth India and South Africa have not lost a single match in the T20 World Cup 2024 till now. While South Africa have won each and every match they have played, India's group stage game against Canada was washed out.
- 19:44 (IST)T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview LIVE: Dravid Says...The T20 World Cup 2024 final will be the last match for Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team head coach. He said that he will not be renewing his contract at the end of the tenure. In a video published by BCCI, he said that "I have really enjoyed myself. There have been many wins but the fondest memory has been working on the players and my support staff. "
- 19:38 (IST)T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa. This is a huge match with both teams still unbeaten in the competition and showing immense promise in their respective games.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.