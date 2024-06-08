India vs Pakistan, the mother of all rivalries in world cricket, is back in action in a T20 World Cup fixture, and this time it's New York hosting the highly-anticipated game of cricket. The two sub-continent heavyweights share some unforgettable tales of rivalry in cricket, more so in the shortest format, with one of the most memorable games being the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg, where the Indian cricket team emerged victorious under talismanic captain MS Dhoni. Their recent meeting in T20 internationals was at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the T20 World Cup 2022 which witnessed one of the best run chases in the history of the game, where Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run knock guided India to a thrilling last-ball victory.

This year, both sides are entering the contest on the back of contrasting results. The Rohit Sharma-led India have started their campaign on a high after defeating Ireland by eight wickets. A lethal bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah bowled out Paul Stirling's Ireland for 96. Chasing a below-par total, skipper Rohit (52) and Rishabh Pant (36*) fired on all cylinders to bag two crucial points from the game.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's Pakistan were humbled by co-hosts, the United States in their tournament opener. The Men in Green posted a fighting total of 159, but it wasn't enough to cross the line as the USA equalled it in the final ball of the match to take it to a Super Over.

The USA later held their nerves in the Super Over and handed Pakistan a shocking defeat by five runs.

However, It will be intriguing to watch who will have the upper hand when India face Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. With that in mind, let's have a look at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup records and stats.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 World Cup history

Matches played: 7

India: 5

Pakistan: 1

Tied: 1

India and Pakistan have met each other seven times in the previous eight editions of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue continue to hold the upper hand with five wins, while Pakistan have only grabbed a solitary win against India at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 saw a tied match between India and Pakistan with the former winning the bowl out 3-0.

India vs Pakistan: 2007 T20 World Cup

India faced Pakistan twice in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The first match saw both rivals locking horns in a group match which ended in a nail-biting tie. However, MS Dhoni's India later edged Pakistan in a bowl-out in Durban.

The arch-rivals met once again in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup. India won the contest by five runs and were crowned the first-ever T20 World Champions.

India vs Pakistan: 2012 T20 World Cup

India faced Pakistan in a Super 8 game during the T20 World Cup 2012 in Colombo. India comfortably defeated Pakistan by eight wickets riding on the match-defining knock by Virat Kohli (75* off 47).

India vs Pakistan: 2014 T20 World Cup

Being part of the same group during the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, India once again secured an easy win against Pakistan by seven wickets. The Men in Blue later marched into the final, but eventually lost the game to Sri Lanka by six wickets.

India vs Pakistan: 2016 T20 World Cup

India hosted the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup and played Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in a group-stage match. The MS Dhoni-led India continued their dominance against Pakistan and grabbed a comfortable win by six wickets.

India vs Pakistan: 2021 T20 World Cup

During the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Men in Green registered their first-ever win against India in the T20 World Cup. Skipper Babar Azam joined hands with Mohammad Rizwan in a run chase to record a 10-wicket win against their arch-rivals India.

India vs Pakistan: 2022 T20 World Cup

The Melbourne Cricket Ground held its collective breath to witness one of the most thrilling games of cricket on October 23, 2022. A sudden collapse by India's top order forced the duo of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to play calculative cricket in the middle overs.

The winning equation for team India looked insane when Kohli hit Haris Rauf for two consecutive sixes and turned the tide towards India. The Men in Blue won the nail-bitter on the final delivery to register their fifth win over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup records and stats

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli (308 runs)

Most runs for Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (100 runs)

Most wickets for India: Irfan Pathan (6 wickets)

Most wickets for Pakistan: Mohammad Asif (5 wickets)

Highest total: 160/6 by India in 2022

Lowest total: 118/5 by Pakistan in 2016

Biggest win: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in 2021

Smallest win: India beat Pakistan by five runs in 2007

Highest individual score: Virat Kohli - 82* off 53 balls in 2022

Best bowling figures: Mohammad Asif - 4/18 in 2007