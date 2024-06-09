A host of former cricketers are currently in the United States for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it has become common for fans to spot heartwarming reunions between them. Former Indian cricket team batter Navjot Singh Sidhu had a chance encounter with ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and the video of their meeting has gone viral on social media. Both were in New York ahead of the much-anticipated Group A clash between India and Pakistan. Both legendary cricketers were extremely pleased to meet each other and their conversation has won a lot of hearts ahead of the massive clash.

Here's how the conversation between Sidhu and Afridi went -

Sidhu: "Handsome Afridi! Have you seen anyone smarter than him?"

Afridi: "Paaji ke saath humne bohut cricket kheli hai ji (We have played a lot of cricket with him)".

Sidhu: "Tumhare paas aise bande kahaan chale gaye (Where did these kind of players go?")

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade and as a result, the only time they face each other is during the international competitions. That is why whenever these traditional rivals face off, it is a huge occasions for both fans and experts all around the world.

India's Novjot Singh Sidhu praising Shahid Afridi's youth and beauty. pic.twitter.com/gAOLcPyhLT — Ali Rahman (@aleee_jan) June 9, 2024

India started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a comfortable 8-wicket win over Ireland with captain Rohit Sharma scoring a gritty half-century. There were more positives for India as their fast bowlers looked in good form and were able to bundle out Ireland below 100.

On the other hand, Pakistan slumped to a shocking loss against United States in their first Group A match with the encounter getting decided in Super Over. Pakistan suffered a mini-collapse at the top of the batting order and even their bowling display left a lot to be desired.