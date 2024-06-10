The T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday witnessed a heated incident when Mohammed Siraj's aggressive throw hit Mohammad Rizwan on his hand. During the seventh over of the Pakistan innings, Rizwan played the ball directly back to Siraj who went for a throw towards the stumps as he thought the batter was out of his crease. However, the ball went on to hit Rizwan's hand and deflect to fine leg allowing Pakistan batters to complete one run. Siraj apologised to Rizwan immediately for hitting him with the throw and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Very Good Sirajpic.twitter.com/TtKQGrQTIh — A M T(@amxt90) June 9, 2024

Coming to the match, Indian cricket team bowlers produced a disciplined performance as Pakistan slumped to a 6-run loss. India were bundled out for 119 but Pakistan failed to capitalise as they lost wickets at regular intervals and ultimately fell short of the target.

"It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy. Felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field. We focus on the now. We've played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well," Jasprit Bumrah said.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.