The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted its first match ever when Sri Lanka took on South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2024 match on Monday. It was an extremely low-scoring encounter as batters from both teams struggled to score quickly and it was the bowlers who reigned supreme for the majority of the encounter. Fans were not pleased with how the drop-in pitch at the venue behaved with famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also criticising the outfield. Fans took to social media to express their displeasure and even former India cricketer Irfan Pathan weighed in on the matter.

You could have a different drop in pitch, maybe, but the outfield? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 3, 2024

This is the same venue where India will play their first three group stage matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 including the blockbuster clash against Pakistan. The other two will be against Ireland and USA.

Not an ideal pitch for t20 cricket. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 3, 2024

Earlier, Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid also had a warning regarding the surface.

"The ground is a bit soft, so the players will feel it on their calves and hamstrings tomorrow," said Dravid about the New York outfield.

The pitch — Chamara Kapugedara (@chamarakapu) June 3, 2024

"It is one area we need to look out for, as it was a bit spongy at times" he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their T20 World Cup opener.

The Proteas first restricted Sri Lanka to 77 in 19.1 overs, the Islanders' lowest total in T20 cricket, with Nortje coming up with envious figures of 4/7 in four overs. Opener Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 19 off 30 balls.

The Aiden Markram-led side then notched up the required runs with the loss of four wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

