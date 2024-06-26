India (IND) will be facing England (ENG) in the Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on June 27 at 08:00 PM IST. In the last match played by India, they beat Australia by 24 runs. The top fantasy player for India was Rohit Sharma who scored 141 fantasy points. In England's last match in this tournament, they beat the USA by 10 wickets. The top fantasy player for England was Chris Jordan who scored 150 fantasy points.

IND vs ENG (India vs England), Semi-Final 2 - Match Information

Match: India vs England, Semi-Final 2

Date: June 27, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, GuyanaIND vs ENG, Preview

IND vs ENG, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 150 runs. The pitch at the Guyana National Stadium is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl based on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree celsius and humidity is expected to be around 77%. 1.87 m/s winds are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

IND vs ENG, Head-to-Head

In the 23 matches played between these two teams, the bowlers of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

Both teams last played against each other in the 2nd Semi-Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, where Hardik Pandya scored the highest fantasy points for India with 91 points while Jos Buttler topped the fantasy points leaderboard for England with 129 points.

IND vs ENG, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.1. He is a right-handed batter. The right-handed batter has smashed 116 runs in the recent four innings and has also picked up eight wickets with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The right-arm fast has taken 11 wickets in the recent six matches at an impressive economy rate of 4.08.

Joseph Buttler

Jos Buttler is a wicket-keeper with an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The explosive top-order batter has smashed 191 runs in the recent six innings at a strike rate of 159.16.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a wicket-keeper batter with an average of 57 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The southpaw has amassed 167 runs in the recent six innings at a strike rate of 132.53.

Christopher Jordan

Chris Jordan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. The right-arm fast-medium bowler has scalped seven wickets in the recent four matches at an economy rate of 8.95.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a middle-order batter with an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The explosive right-handed batter has scored 149 runs in the recent six innings at a strike rate of 139.25.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. The left-arm chinaman bowler has taken seven wickets in the recent three matches and could prove effective against England.

Samuel Matthew Curran

Sam Curran is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. The left-handed batter has scored 10 runs in one inning and has also picked up two wickets with the ball.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 32 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.2. The hard-hitting left-hander has scored 106 runs in the recent six matches and can be handy with the bowl also.

IND vs ENG, Squads

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

England (ENG): Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG, Possible Playing XI

England (ENG) Possible Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

India (IND) Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler and Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt, Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran and Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Arshdeep Singh