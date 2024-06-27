India vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Telecast: With an eye on the rain gods, India and England will exchange blows at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, hoping to seal a T20 World Cup final date with South Africa. The high-stakes clash will be a repeat of the semi-final of the last edition of the T20 World Cup, where England hammered India at the Adelaide Oval by 10 wickets. For India, this game won't just be about redemption, but also about supremacy as they've been the team to beat this edition. A win would take India unbeaten into the final, with South Africa, also yet to lose a game, in the final for the first time following their win over Afghanistan.

Assuming the rain stays away, both India and England will have a fair shot at the ticket to the final. A washout will end England's hopes as India will progress due to their superior ranking the in the group stage and Super 8s.

When will the India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be played on Thursday, June 27.

Where will the India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match start?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar (Free for mobile users).

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)