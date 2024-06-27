India gear up for the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown against England, the defending champions, as the two teams come face to face in the second semi-final of the match in Guyana on Thursday. Contrary to the first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan, which saw no interruption by rain, the second match in Guyana is expected to witness plenty of showers, especially after the scheduled start of the game, at 10:30 AM (local time). Showers a day before were also witnessed in Guyana and the same is expected during the second semi final too.

India vs England, Hourly Weather Report, Guyana:

According to Accuweather, rain is expected at the venue all day, even early morning but the showers are likely to intensify after 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The likelihood of rainfall will start to reduce after 11:00 AM local time (8:30 PM IST).

9:00 AM (6:30 PM IST) - 40 % chance of rain

10:00 AM (7:30 PM IST) - 66 % chance of rain

11:00 AM (8:30 PM IST) - 75 % chance of rain

12:00 PM (9:30 PM IST) - 49 % chance of rain

1:00 PM (10:30 PM IST) - 34 % chance of rain

2:00 PM (11:30 PM IST) - 34 % chance of rain

3:00 PM (7:30 PM IST) - 40 % chance of rain

What happens if rain washes out India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) hasn't kept a single Reserve Day in place for any of the two semi-finals. But the India vs England match will get approximately 4 hours extra to complete the match. A 10-over-per-side contest is a must if a result is to be obtained from the match.

In a case where either of the two sides fails to bat for 10 overs, the match will be considered abandoned. A washout would lead to Team India's progression into the final while England will be knocked out, as a result of the results the two sides obtained during the group stage of the campaign.