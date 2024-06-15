Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Canada LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma And Co Aim To Maintain Winning Streak
IND vs CAN, T20 WC LIVE Cricket Score: India, who have already qualified to the Super Eight stage, top the Group A table.
IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates:© AFP and X
India vs Canada Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma-led India take on Canada in their last Group A game before playing in the Super Eight. The Indian team is undefeated in the tournament by winning all the three matches played so far. India started with an 8-wicket victory over Ireland before registering a narrow six-run win against Pakistan. In their third game, the 2007 champions eased past United States by seven wickets. On the other hand, Canada, who are already eliminated from the Super Eight race, have won only one of the three matches played so far. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Canada T20 World Cup match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:39 (IST)IND vs CAN Live: Sqauds -India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk)
- 17:26 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello folks, welcome the live blog of India vs Canada T20 World Cup match. It is the final group game for India and they must be aiming to maintain their winning streak with a win. The game will be taking place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Stay connected!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.