Super Eight - Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 will be played between Australia and India (AUS vs IND) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday. In the last match played by Australia, they lost to Afghanistan by 21 runs. The top fantasy player for Australia was Glenn Maxwell who scored 95 fantasy points. In India's last match in this tournament, they beat Bangladesh by 50 runs. The top fantasy player for India was Kuldeep Yadav who scored 105 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 115 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 40% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 29.08 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 77%. 8.52 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is also expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 75% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, We predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Head to Head

In the 31 matches played between these two teams, Australia bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while batters have earned the most fantasy points for India.

AUS vs IND Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. Stoinis has smashed 167 runs in the recent six matches while the all-rounder has also taken eight wickets with the ball.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 43 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. The right-handed batter has scored 66 runs in the recent five matches.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is an all-rounder with an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy Team. The spin-bowling all-rounder has scored 35 runs in three innings while he has also taken four wickets with the ball.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 66 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. The star all-rounder has scored 89 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 141.26 while also picking eight wickets with the ball.

Travis Head

Travis Head is a top-order batter with an average of 32 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. The explosive left-handed batter has smashed 179 runs in the recent six matches at an impressive strike rate of 151.69.

AUS vs IND Possible Playing XI

Australia (AUS) Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh

India (IND) Possible Playing XI: Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube

AUS vs IND Fantasy Team Today

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav and Pat Cummins

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Vice-Captain: Travis Head