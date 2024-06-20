Afghanistan will face India in the 43rd game of the T20 World Cup, 2024. This exciting match is scheduled for Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, and will begin at 08:00 PM IST. Afghanistan and India are set to clash in what promises to be a compelling contest. Afghanistan has played 4 matches in the tournament. With three wins and one loss, Afghanistan qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage after finishing second in the Group C standings with six points from four games.

On the other hand, India topped Group A standings to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage. India won three matches while the other game was abandoned.

The last encounter between these two teams was in the 3rd T20I of Afghanistan's tour of India in 2024. In that match, Fareed Ahmad was the top fantasy performer for Afghanistan with 87 points, while Rohit Sharma led for India with an impressive 174 fantasy points.

Recent Performances:

Afghanistan: In their most recent match against the West Indies, Afghanistan was defeated by 104 runs. Gulbadin Naib was the standout fantasy player for Afghanistan, scoring 70 points.

India: India's last match in this series saw them beat the USA by 7 wickets. Arshdeep Singh was the top fantasy player for India with 126 points.

Key Players to Watch:

Afghanistan:

Fazalhaq Farooqi

A left-arm fast-medium bowler who has taken 12 wickets in his last 5 matches, averaging 7.75. Despite a mixed record against India, his recent form makes him a key player for Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran

A right-handed top-order batsman, Zadran has scored 161 runs in his last 5 matches, averaging 32.2 per match.

Rashid Khan

A leg break googly bowler who has taken 4 wickets in his last 3 matches, averaging 21.8. His experience and skill will be crucial for Afghanistan.

India:

Virat Kohli

A right-handed top-order batsman, Kohli has scored 85 runs in his last 5 matches, averaging 17 per match. Despite a dip in form, his potential to deliver in crucial matches makes him a key player for India.

Rohit Sharma

A right-handed top-order batsman who has scored 159 runs in his last 5 matches, averaging 39.75 runs per match. His consistent performance and leadership are vital for India's success.

Jasprit Bumrah

A right-arm fast bowler who has taken 6 wickets in his last 4 matches, averaging 9.5. Bumrah's effectiveness against Afghanistan, having taken a wicket in their recent encounters, adds to India's bowling strength.

Conclusion

This match is expected to be a riveting contest as both teams are highly motivated to secure a win and improve their standings in the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Fans can look forward to an intense battle with both sides showcasing their best talents.