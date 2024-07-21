The T20 World Cup 2024 was a momentous occasion for the Indian cricket team. Not only because they won it, but due to the fact that it marked the end of an 11-year ICC title drought. For all of India's might in world cricket, they were stumbling at the final hurdle of ICC events. Even in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, it looked all but over with South Africa needing 30 off just 30 balls, after Axar Patel conceded 24 runs in the 15th over.

Heinrich Klaasen went on an onslaught against Axar as chances looked bleak. But what happened after that was historic. Bumrah gave four runs in the 16th over followed by another four-run over by Pandya, which included a wicket. The 18th over by Bumrah resulted in just two runs and wicket. Arshdeep Singh then gave four runs in the 19th over. The equation for South Africa came down to 16 needed off six balls. The last over was bowled Hardik Pandya, where Suryakumar Yadav took a fabulous catch of David Miller in the last over to all but seal the match.

Axar Patel opened up on what happened after Klaasen went on a rampage in his over.

"For the first five seconds Yes, I thought it was over. I was down but I had that intuition that we might turn it around. Rohit bhai came to me and told me ‘match khatam nahi hua hai (Match is not over yet).' In the bilateral series when you get hit, you immediately let your shoulders down, and your body language shows that you have given up. But in that match, none of us were ready to give up. We wanted to take it to the final ball of the 20th over," Axar told Indian Express.

Since the conclusion of the event, Axar has emerged as a pillar in the Indian team, all but cementing his reputation as an all-format player.