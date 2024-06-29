India vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup Final: Rohit Sharma-led India will be taking on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. There is no rain at the venue hours ahead of the game and the sun is also out shining bright at the moment. As per AccuWeather, the chances of rainfall during the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final is around 50 per cent. The Proteas have reached their first-ever final of a World Cup while the Indian cricket team will aim to clinch its fourth World Cup title and a second in the T20 format. India defeated England by 68 runs to advance to the summit clash while South Africa outplayed Afghanistan by a 9-wicket margin. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final match -