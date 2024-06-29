Ind vs SA Final LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Good News For Cricket Fans, Current Weather In Barbados Is...
LIVE Scorecard T20 World Cup 2024 Final, IND vs SA: Both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far.
India vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup Final: Rohit Sharma-led India will be taking on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. There is no rain at the venue hours ahead of the game and the sun is also out shining bright at the moment. As per AccuWeather, the chances of rainfall during the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final is around 50 per cent. The Proteas have reached their first-ever final of a World Cup while the Indian cricket team will aim to clinch its fourth World Cup title and a second in the T20 format. India defeated England by 68 runs to advance to the summit clash while South Africa outplayed Afghanistan by a 9-wicket margin. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final match -
- 17:31 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Sidhu trolls India starFormer India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu poked fun at star pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. In a video that Sidhu posted on Instagram, Arshdeep can be seen shuffling across the stumps, trying to aim for a big shot. He left his stumps unguarded in order to oversmart the bowler, but ended up missing his shot. Sidhu wrote in the post: "Confidence 100 per cent, skills 0 per cent".
- 17:16 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Weather looks goodThe sun is shining bright at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados currently. Though there are predictions of rainfall, the currently condition paints a really good picture. Keep your fingers crossed, cricket fans!
- 17:12 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Maharaj and Klaasen on Rohit
Game awareness— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2024
Leading from the front
Calm & Composed
Catch #KeshavMaharaj, #DavidMiller, and #KagisoRabada as they share their thoughts on what they admire most about #TeamIndia skipper @ImRo45! #Final #INDvSA | TODAY, 6 PM | #T20WorldCupOnStar pic.twitter.com/DzXmdUxERG
- 17:08 (IST)IND vs SA Live: How is the pitch?The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 156 runs. The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.
- 16:43 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Detailed weather forecast -
- 16:38 (IST)IND vs SA Live: What does weather prediction say?According to AccuWeather, there is around 50 per cent chance of rainfall during the toss and starting hour of India vs South Africa final. The condition will improve to 43 per cent chance of rainfall at around 9:30 PM IST but it will cross the 50 per cent mark in the next two hours.
- 16:23 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Dark clouds over stadiumThere is no rain at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados ahead of the India vs South Africa final match but there are dark clouds over the stadium at the moment. This don't look that gloomy but again, you never know about the Barbados weather.
- 16:08 (IST)India vs South Africa Live: Squads -India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi JaiswalSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton
- 16:00 (IST)IND vs SA Live: A big game for both sidesWhile India have not won a World Cup in the past 13 years, this is South Africa's first-ever World Cup final. Undoubtedly, there will be more pressure on the Proteas. It is worth noting that India have not won an ICC trophy in the past 11 years.
- 15:54 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of 2024 T20 World Cup final. Unbeaten India take on unbeaten South Africa in the summit clash in Barbados. Stay connected for all the live updates.