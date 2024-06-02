Team India talisman Virat Kohli has no role to play as the men's side took on Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game on Saturday. Virat, who reached the United States late, was rested for the match, but the same can't be said about the security team assigned to the marquee batter. In a video that has emerged on social media, Kohli could be seen surrounded by heavy police force and security officials as he arrived at the ground in Nassau County where India took on the Bangla Tigers in the warm-up game.

Virat undoubtedly remains the biggest cricketing superstar to have arrived in the US for the T20 World Cup. His security, hence, remains the most tricky task for the organisers. Fair to say that the management is leaving no stone unturned for Kohli's security.

Rinku Singh, who is part of India's reserves for the T20 World Cup, could also be seen accompanying Virat to the ground in the video.

The security measures provided by the local authorities are expected to be the highest for India's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on June 09.

The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, shed light on the security measures in a statement. She said: "I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance and thorough screening processes. Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience."

In the absence of Virat, India did well in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, securing a 50-run victory. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were the pick of the batters while skipper Rohit Sharma also produced a fine little cameo at the top.