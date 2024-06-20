World's No. 1 Men's T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has scored just 59 runs in his three innings so far at the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, after two early failures, Suryakumar - who is fondly referred to as SKY - switched up his usual dynamic attacking game to play a more cautious knock and guide India to victory against USA. His unbeaten 49-ball 50 showed SKY's ability to play according to the situation, and was a good sign that he can be a man to rely on come the big matches in the Super 8 stage and beyond.

Suryakumar has been at the top of the batting rankings in the shortest format for nearly two years now, and spoke of the need to be able to adapt.

"If you've been No. 1 for two years, you should be able to bat in different conditions and change your game as per the needs of the team," said Suryakumar Yadav, speaking at a media interaction on Tuesday.

SKY talked about the difference in pitches between the West Indies and the USA. India played thrice in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a pitch that gained a reputation for its uneven bounce and slow outfield.

'It's difficult to generate that force when there's no pace on the wicket and when someone has read your game," he said.

"You have to change according to the situation, what the team demands, talk to your partner, calm your nerves and take the innings ahead," he added.

SKY's words can also be a mantra that Virat Kohli follows heading into the Super 8s. Kohli may be the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, but has managed a total of just five runs so far in the 2024 edition.

India begin their Super 8 stage against Afghanistan on Thursday, June 20. They face Bangladesh on June 22, before a rematch of the 2023 World Cup Final, as they take on Australia on June 24.