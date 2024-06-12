Star United States pacer Ali Khan seems to have rolled up his sleeves to face the Indian cricket team and its star player Virat Kohli on Wednesday. India are set to take on USA in a T20 World Cup match in New York. USA pacer Ali Khan, who will be playing for the USA side against India, has his own plans to counter Kohli's aggression on the ground. Ali is not intimidated by the India's star and he is rather set to "play fire with fire".

"Well, Virat Kohli has of course, always been one of the favourites and coming up against him and playing against him, it will be really, really good," Ali Khan told Star Sports.

"He's very passionate on the field, but so am I. On the field, if things get heated up, then they get heated up. I mean, you play fire with fire. He's right up there. He's, you know, they call him King Kohli for a reason," he added.

India's batting prima donnas would want to unchain themselves from the vagaries of a much-maligned drop-in track and chance their arms freely against an impressive-but-inexperienced USA in their group league game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

India, who are classified as A1 (irrespective of points), need just one more win to ensure their Super Eight berth and despite the two-paced nature of the Nassau County track, they wouldn't like a repeat of the match against Pakistan where they lost their last seven wickets for 28 runs.

Against USA, the approach could be a high-risk one like Pakistan but perhaps with higher dividends.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.