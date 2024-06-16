Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim expressed his disappointment after the team's shocking exit from the T20 World Cup in the group stage. However, Imad suggested that the team's disappointing show could be a blessing in disguise as it will give the players a chance to do some soul searching and figure out what needs to be done to avoid this capitulation in the future. Imad, alongside veteran pacer Mohammad Amir, was recalled to the side for the tournament on the back of their performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"A bad thing has happened, but who knows it might be a blessing in disguise. It (the T20 World Cup flop) should be revisited...(we need to) play white-ball the way it should be played," Imad said in a post-match press conference.

Sharing his views on the harsh criticism of wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan's fitness, Imad said he has neither body-shamed anyone or targetted an individual.

"As far as you said about me being an analyst as well, I have always talked only about cricket. "I haven't talked about individuals, neither have I bodyshamed anyone nor talked personally about that person. A cricketer's job is to analyse cricket and to tell you whatever is going wrong and whatever is going right," he added.

Imad insisted that the group stage exit was a tough pill to swallow for the players in the dressing room, adding that they are more gutted than the fans.

"It happens during group stages, there are other teams who have been eliminated...There is a lot of disappointment. We are disappointed more than you guys because this is our profession...It's all about how you get up and approach the world after falling, how do you react," he further explained.

He signed off by urging the fans not to forget the human element while doing a post-mortem of the team's performance.

"We want to tell the Pakistan public that we couldn't perform and we are the ones to be blamed. Ek baat ye bhi kehna chahunga. Hum bhi insaan hain, humse bhi galti ho sakti hai aur dukh humein bhi hota hai is cheez ka (I want to say one thing. We are also humans, we have made a mistake and we are also sad about it)," he concluded.