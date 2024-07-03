Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ended their T20I careers on a high as India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. Rohit led the Indian cricket team by example as he played a number of important knocks in the competition while Kohli saved his best for the final as he slammed a gritty half-century. In the aftermath of the win, they both announced their retirements from T20Is but not before etching their names in Indian cricket folklore. However, things were not as straightforward just one year ago where there were doubts over whether the two star cricketers will continue playing in the shortest format of the sport. However, according to a report, early calls on Virat and Rohit's future with the side ultimately led to India's massive success in the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to the Indian Express report, the BCCI selectors decided to stick with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup despite some criticism from experts as well as fans.

Following the ODI World Cup 2023, both VIrat and Rohit missed a number of T20I series with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy and there were talks on the all-rounders permanently assuming the position. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar decided to have a conversation with Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit agreed straight away. He felt he would give one last shot in the T20 format. Rohit felt the way his batting form is, he can push one more season,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

A similar chat also took place with Virat who emerged as the top run-scorer in the IPL 2024 and with not many in-form top order batters in the fray, the star batter also agreed to play the World Cup.

It was the also around this time that Hardik confirmed that he will be bowling during the T20 World Cup 2024 after recovering from his injury. “With these three important pieces of the jigsaw in place, the picture was clear. Now we needed to put a plan in place,” said a selector.