The Indian cricket team ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy after they defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29, 2024. India and South Africa named an unchanged playing XI after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India got off to a flying start as openers Rohit and Virat Kohli added 23 runs before Keshav Maharaj removed the Indian captain (9) in the second over.

The Men in Blue then suffered massive blows as Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) departed in quick succession.

Kohli (76) later stitched crucial partnerships with Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27) to propel India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Defending 176, Jasprit Bumrah provided India an early breakthrough as he cleaned up Reeza Hendricks (4) with a sensational delivery.

Arshdeep Singh later bagged the huge wicket of captain Aiden Markram (4) to reduce South Africa to 12/2.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) then stitched a crucial 58-run stand to bring the Proteas back into the game.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel ended the partnership as he castled Stubbs (31) before Arshdeep removed de Kock (39).

Batting at No.5, Heinrich Klaasen later slammed a blitzkrieg fifty to put South Africa in a great position.

However, Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen (52) in the 17th over to change the fortune in India's favour.

At the other end, Bumrah continued his brilliant spell as he removed Marco Jansen (2).

As South Africa needed 16 off the final over, Pandya bagged the huge wicket of David Miller (21) courtesy of an incredible catch by Suryakumar Yadav.

Pandya later kept his calm to guide India to their second T20 World Cup title.

With a nail-biting win, we take a look at five points that helped India clinch the T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah's match-defining spell

Jasprit Bumrah produced a spell for the ages to help India clinch their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years. With 30 required off 30 balls, Rohit Sharma once again showed his faith in Bumrah. The India's bowling spearhead responded as he conceded just four runs in the 16th over and later gave away only two runs in the 18th over including picking up Jansen's wicket to pull things for the Men in Blue. Bumrah ended with figures of 4-0-18-2 to guide India to the coveted title.

Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch

Suryakumar Yadav took a breathtaking catch in the final over of the T20 World Cup 2024 final as he played a pivotal role in helping India clinch the title. As South Africa needed 16 off the final six deliveries, Pandya removed the dangerous David Miller after he miscued a huge hit over long off. Suryakumar later produced an incredible fielding effort to help dismiss Miller and claim a crucial wicket.

Axar Patel's all-round effort

Axar Patel was one of the standout performers for India in their thrilling win over South Africa. Reeling at 34/3, Axar stitched an important partnership with Kohli to bring India back into the game. Axar and Kohli forged a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket before he departed in an unfortunate run-out. The southpaw scored 47 off 31 balls, laced with one four and four sixes. Later, Axar also contributed with the bowl and claimed the huge wicket of Tristan Stubbs.

Virat Kohli's match-winning fifty

Virat Kohli played another match-winning knock as he helped India post a fighting total at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. While Kohli was short on runs heading into the final, the Indian talisman once again rose to the occasion when the team needed the most. After India were reduced to 34/3, Kohli established important partnerships with Axar and Dube to guide India to over 170. Kohli scored 59-ball 76 which included six fours and two sixes.

Hardik Pandya's crucial spell

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided India with crucial breakthroughs throughout the match to help them defend 176 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. After the Indian spin duo of Axar Patel (1/49) and Kuldeep Yadav (0/45) were expensive on the day, the Rohit Sharma-led side needed someone to step up with the ball. Hardik was given the responsibility and he grabbed it with both hands. The right-arm pacer first bagged the massive wicket of Heinrich Klaasen and later removed David Miller and Kagiso Rabada in the final over of the game to finish with figures of 3-0-20-3. Hardik's impressive spell was one of the standout performances that guided India to their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years.