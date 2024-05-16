Rohit Sharma will have one more chance to lead India to glory when the side gets down to action at the T20 World Cup 2024 next month. Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship final and the ODI Cricket World Cup final in 2023. India lost both the title clashes. Now, Rohit will be eyeing redemption in the shortest format. Before the marquee event, Rohit Sharma took part in an interesting discussion where he touched upon various aspects of his international career including taking over the Indian cricket team captaincy from Virat Kohli.

"Give us an insight on what it is like to lead, succeeding someone who has got the size and personality of Virat. Not an easy role to fill, big shoes to fill," the anchor asked Rohit on Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube channel.

"Captaining your country is the biggest honour that you can have and for me I never thought that this day will arrive where I'll be captaining one day. But yeah I mean people say good things happen to good people. But no, I was very fortunate to get that opportunity you know. I knew the past captains who have had the impact in Indian cricket and the kind of legacy they've left as well we have had so many great captains so yeah just taking from where these guys left making sure that the team heads in the right direction," said Rohit in an interaction on Dubai Eye 103.8's Youtube channel.

He also then went on to speak about his captaincy philosophy.

"You mentioned about today you know data plays such an important part in in sport just to analyze the opposition just to analyze your own game as well you know like you you can see your strength but there is a weakness that the opposition is watching as well well so that is how data is data is just not for your own benefit it is for the sporting countries to benefit from and every sport that has been played data plays a huge part.

"I mean for me when I took over I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction that's how the team sport should be played it's not about personal milestone it's not about one or two or three individual it is about what all 11 of us can bring to the table and that's how you achieve the team's goal you can achieve personal goals individual goals by setting your individual goals but I think when you want to achieve the team's goal which is to go and hold that big trophy I think everyone needs to drive in that One Direction and that was my biggest challenge when I took over."