Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah etched his name forever in history books as he guided his side to the T20 World Cup 2024 title with a win over South Africa. Bumrah, who is considered to be one of the best bowlers in modern cricket, finished the tournament with 15 wickets and was one of the big reasons behind his side's triumph. However, the journey to becoming a 'legend' was not easy for Bumrah and his one-time neighbour - journalist Deepal Trivedi - took to social media to post a heartwarming message for the fast bowler. The post was filled with anecdotes from Bumrah's childhood days and she beautifully chronicled how the fast bowler went from 'a shy child' to a 'legend'.

She recounted how she was close to Bumrah's family and especially his mother. “That was my first time touching a new born baby. All I remember was the baby was lanky. He was trying to smile but he really didn't The nurse said he was a boy. He was thin and weak. And the doctor soon took charge.”

My cricket knowledge is Zero. I know Virat Kohli as Anushka's husband. He is so pleasant and I like when he tries to dance.

But this (long) post is about my hero. One day in December 1993, when my salary was less than Rs 800 a month, my best friend and next door neighbour…

“My friend's husband [Bumrah's father] passed away soon. Life changed. We were hopeless. That whole month, i handled the kids. Read to them. The boy was never interested and start playing with his cheap stupid plastic ball. I also sometimes,ate their bisciuts coz' I was starving while babysitting. We starved, we struggled,we cried,we fought,” she revealed.

She also explained Bumrah's struggles growing up and even shared a sweet story.

“We could hardly afford him a packet of Amul Dairy or any milk. We were all busy struggling to meet ends as he grew up. His mother worked atleast 16-18 hours a day”

“I remember once I got some increment and i went to Westside, the most posh shop i then knew to buy a kurta. Jasprit was there, must be 8 years old with his mom, hiding behind her dupatta. He wanted a windcheater. That's my only gift to him. I spent Diwali, Christmas and my birthday without a new kurta. But his windcheater gave me the satisfaction of wearing a Rajdeep Ranawat or a Manish Malhotra.”

"“Unlike his sister, he was a shy reticent child. He is a legend now. To add more to his achievements, last night he played a crucial role winning the Cricket World Cup for us. Every Indian must be proud of him and learn from him. His humility has remain unchanged. His name is Jasprit Bumrah,” she wrote.

She also shared some pictures of Bumrah and his family members. The post has gone viral among social media with many users commenting on Bumrah's struggles en route to becoming a brilliant cricketer.