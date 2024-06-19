Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf took to social media to address the conversation surrounding the viral video that shows him fighting with a fan in Florida. In the video that has been shared multiple times on social media, Rauf can be seen running to hit a fan who was trolling him as he was out on a walk with his wife. Rauf was stopped by a few people as his wife tried to pacify him. The video further showed that the fan and Rauf exchanged few expletives before they were eventually separated by the other people. Rauf even said that "Indian hoga (Must be an Indian)" but the fan quickly responded "Pakistani hoon (I am from Pakistan)". The cricketer was ultimately taken away from the situation as his wife constantly tried to calm him down and take him away from the fans present around them.

In his social media post, Rauf said that he wanted to address the situation and although he is open to criticism, he "will not hesitate to respond" if anyone insults his parents and family.

"I decided not to bring this on social media, But not that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," Rauf posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Pakistan had a horrible outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they were eliminated in the league stage following defeats against United States and India. The Babar Azam-led side did win their matches against Canada and Ireland but it was too little too late as they failed to reach the Super 8 stage.