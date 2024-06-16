India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming video with his son Agastya on Father's Day. Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic had their first child, Agastya, in 2020. The video, which was shared on Instagram, got more than a million likes and more than nine million views after just four hours. It showed many wholesome moments of Hardik with his son. Despite being busy with his cricket commitments in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Hardik spared some time to commemorate the special day. Agastya will turn four years old on July 30.

"Thank you for bringing so much happiness into my life! Love you with all my heart and always a proud papa," Hardik captioned his post.

After Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians, he had received a lot of criticism, and even been booed by MI fans during IPL 2024. However, Pandya's subsequent good performances and off-the-field moments have helped him regain the love of supporters.

Pandya has played a crucial role in India's success so far at the 2024 T20 World Cup. An integral part of providing balance to India's playing XI, Pandya has contributed brilliantly with the ball so far, picking up seven wickets in three games.

He picked up three wickets in India's opening game against Ireland, followed by two each against Pakistan and co-hosts USA.

Pandya - who is India's vice-captain at the T20 World Cup - has helped his nation to the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. India are in Group 1 of the Super 8s, where they will take on Australia, Afghanistan and either Bangladesh or Netherlands.

India next take on Afghanistan in their first Super 8 game, in Barbados on June 20.