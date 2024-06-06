The Indian cricket team gets another shot at an ICC title as the team gets engrossed in the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the USA and West Indies. It's been over a decade that India last tasted success in an ICC event despite reaching semi-finals and finals on numerous occasions. As the team looks to end the long and excruciating wait, Hardik Pandya's role as an all-rounder might be the most crucial. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, in fact, has asked Hardik to play the role Yuvraj Singh did during India's triumph at the ICC World T20 in 2007.

"When India won the World Cup in 2011 and 2007 (T20), Yuvraj Singh's role was very crucial. So they will be hoping that Hardik Pandya steps up as an all-rounder. The role of both Hardik and Shivam Dube will be very crucial. Even Jadeja and Axar as all-rounders will be important where you may play two left-arm spinners," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

All-rounders are crucial to a team's success in the shortest format of the game. Jaffer feels the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja will be in the playing XI, owing to their multi-skilled talent, while Axar Patel is also likely to get a few games.

"I think Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja all three will definitely play. You can unleash Axar Patel too against sides that you feel are a bit weak against spin. But the aforementioned three all-rounders will definitely play according to me," he added.

Jaffer also picked his India XI for the Ireland clash, snubbing the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.

Wasim Jaffer's India Playing XI vs Ireland: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.