A discussion about Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is hardly ever complete without the mention of the 'TINA' (There Is No Alternative) factor in the past few months. Even when the cricketer was visibly out of form during the IPL 2024, fans and even some experts agreed that it is extremely difficult to drop him due to what he brings to the game. Over the past decade, Hardik gradually established himself as the premier fast-bowling all-rounder in India and even at present, there are not many players who can provide those attributes for the national side. While there were some doubters when he was named vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2024, his performance and contribution in guiding the Rohit Sharma-led side to their first T20 World Cup title in 17 years really proved that there is really no alternative.

The journey was not easy at all as the move to appoint Hardik as the Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season did not go down well with a section of the fans. His appointment marked the end of Rohit's ten-year tenure as MI skipper and things got worse as the team lost their first three matches.

Rumours of a rift between Hardik and Rohit became common in the next few weeks with the all-rounder even getting booed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On the playing front, his performance suffered as well as he scored just 216 runs with the bat and took 11 wickets at an economy of 10.75.

Things were so bad that there were actual discussions about dropping him for the T20 World Cup 2024 and opting for other options. However, the selectors showed their trust in the cricketer and even appointed him vice-captain in a clear indication that the management's support was unwavering.

While things on the field were not quite ideal, Hardik's family life also faced turbulence as rumours of his alleged divorce with wife Natasa Stankovic dominated headlines. While no concrete information came out, it was hardly the conversation that Hardik needed ahead of a major ICC event.

However, once Hardik donned the India colours at the tournament, he looked like a different player all together. A gritty 40 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh was followed by tremendous bowling display that saw Hardik take 7 wickets in the three group stage matches including three against Pakistan.

The Super 8 matches saw Hardik come good with the bat as well as an important knock against Afghanistan and an unbeaten half-century against Bangladesh. While the next two games did not see huge performances, but his quickfire knocks proved crucial against both Australia and England.

Cut to the final against South Africa and it was Hardik Pandya the bowler that emerged as the match-winner. The perfect slower delivery spelt the end of Heinrich Klaasen's innings and after months of reports speculating over their rift, Rohit handed the responsibility of bowling the final over to Hardik.

Months of chatter, speculations, rumours and criticism had led to this moment and all that remained between Hardik and immortality were six balls. The stage was set perfectly and Hardik did not disappoint. Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a stunner to dismiss David Miller and Hardik dismissed Kagiso Rabada while conceding just 8 runs to etch his name forever in Indian cricket folklore.