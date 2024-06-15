Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision to re-appoint star batter Babar Azam as captain of the team has proved to be a disaster, with the team exiting the T20 World Cup 2024 stage. Babar stepped down as captain of the team after the ODI World Cup last year. While Shan Masood was named captain of the Test side, star pacer Shaheen Afridi took over the reigns in T20 cricket. However, after just one series, PCB made a rash decision to sack Shaheen, confirming Babar's re-appointment ahead of the T20 World Cup.

However, after Pakistan's exit from the competition, PCB decision has come under the scanner, with former players criticising Babar for his leadership.

Amid the ongoing debate, former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has launched a scathing attack on Babar, revealing that he didn't even care conveying PCB's offer to him with Shaheen.

"If Babar Azam wanted to become captain again, he should've called Shaheen Afridi and said that i've got the offer," Basit said during a discussion on ARY News.

Basit also recalled the time when Pakistsan great Younis Khan declined the captaincy offer after Misbah-ul-Haq was removed from the role. He also blamed Babar for causing a rift between himself and Shaheen.

"I will give you an example. Misbah-ul-Haq was being removed from captaincy with Younis Khan set to replace him. Misbah called me and said that I am being removed. I asked him then who is becoming the captain and he said 'Younis Khan'. I told Younis that 'this is not the right time for you to become captain. You are touring South Africa for three matches, and if you lose the series, they'll make you the scapegoat. He declined the offer.' Babar should've done the same, or atleast called Shaheen. This is the reason why their friendship has been affected," he added.

After the T20 World Cup disaster, PCB is likely to make some harsh calls with reports suggesting that the board is set to sack 8-9 players from the current squad, including Babar and Shaheen.