The heartbeats were high. Tension was in the air when India's batting order collapsed against Pakistan's fiery bowling attack during their T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Sunday in New York. As India struggled with the bat and got bundled out for just 119, fans' hopes almost shattered, giving them a flashback of the 2021 World Cup loss. However, fate had other plans in store and the tables turned in India's favour in the second innings as they pulled off a stunning six-run victory against Pakistan.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the main architect of India's victory, scalping three wickets and leaking only 14 runs in his four-over spell. Apart from him, vice-captain Hardik Pandya also took two wickets and helped India restrict Pakistan to 113/7.

As India registered a thrilling win against the arch-rivals, their fans had no bounds to their celebration. A perfect example of this statement was seen in Indore, where the fans joyously celebrated India's victory by burning firecrackers, dancing, and cheering.

The craziest celebrations for India's win in Indore at 2am.



- The crowd, the vibe is unmatchable. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OhV4EaV4oc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2024

To make this more special, this celebration was taking place at 2 AM in the morning and the fans left all their worries at home and hopped in the streets.

"Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after the win.

"He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," he added.

India will now be going up against USA for their next Group A match on Wednesday in New York.