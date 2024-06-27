The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has come to its business end as Guyana's Providence Stadium is all set to host the Semi-Final 2 between India and England on June 27. The defending champions, England have had a rollercoaster ride in the tournament but eventually were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. As they take on heavyweights, India, on Thursday, let's take a look at the predicted XI of England against the Asian giants.

England's Predicted XI Against India, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final 2

Phil Salt

Phil Salt could be one of the biggest threats to India as the explosive opener has scored 574 runs in 14 T20I innings in West Indies. He has carried his IPL 2024 form to the T20 World Cup, scoring 183 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 179.93.

Earlier this year, Salt was roped in as a replacement for Jason Roy in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. The English hard-hitter smashed 435 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182. He will be raring to go big against Indian bowlers on Thursday.

Jos Buttler (c&wk)

England skipper Jos Buttler was in full swing when he smashed the USA bowlers for a 38-ball 83* in his recent Super 8s match. Furthermore, Buttler is currently the highest run-scorer for England in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with 191 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 159.16.

The wicketkeeper batter has enjoyed batting against India in the past, having scored 475 runs in 18 innings against the Men in Blue. Come Thursday, Buttler's form will be crucial for England's success in the semi-final clash.

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow

A match-winning 108* at the Eden Gardens against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders while chasing a 250-plus total was a blockbuster show from Jonny Bairstow. He was expected to replicate a similar sort of cricket at the T20 World Cup but Bairstow has had a topsy-turvy campaign so far with the bat.

Batting at No.3, he has only managed to score 110 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 139.24 and will be looking to get going against India in the Semi-Final 2.

Harry Brook

Advertisement

Young Englishman Harry Brook is the only batter at the moment who is averaging over 100 among the players participating in the semis. England's think tank has been investing in him as a middle-order batter for a long while now and as a result, he has delivered in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Brook has scored 120 runs in just three innings so far at an excellent strike rate of 164.38 and will look to continue his fine form in the tournament.

Moeen Ali

All-rounder Moeen Ali hasn't been in his best form in the T20Is this year. In the IPL 2024, Moeen could manage only score 128 runs in eight matches for Chennai Super Kings and surprisingly, took just two wickets with the ball.

The southpaw has struggled with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well, having scored only 63 runs in seven matches and just three wickets with the ball. However, he will play X-factor against India in the spin-friendly pitches in Guyana.

Liam Livingstone

After constant injury scares this year, Liam Livingstone has finally started delivering with the bat. In the ongoing tournament, Livingstone has smashed 61 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 184.84. Additionally, he has looked confident with the ball, having scalped three wickets in as many innings.

Overall, Livingstone has made 680 runs in 36 T20I innings at an impressive strike rate of 151.78. His spin-bowling prowess could prove effective against India.

Sam Curran

The 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Sam Curran, has been struggling to cement his place in England's starting XI this time. Curran scored 10 runs in the only instance he got to bat in this tournament and has taken just two wickets with the ball.

Earlier in the IPL 2024, he was named the skipper of the Punjab Kings in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Leading from the front, Curran scored 270 runs and also picked up 16 wickets with the ball for his side. Hopefully, he can make a difference when they face India on Thursday.

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is currently one of the most experienced players in the England camp. He has played 94 T20Is, taking 105 wickets at an economy rate of 8.71.

The Barbados-born pacer has played four matches in this tournament so far picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.95. Considering his vast experience in the T20 format, Jordan can still be a threat to Indian batters.

If Chris Jordan does get the nod, Mark Wood will miss out. England skipper Jos Buttler has a big call to take.

Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer came into the scene just ahead of the T20 World Cup after a long halt on the sidelines due to injuries. Archer has picked up nine wickets in seven matches at a noteworthy economy rate of 7.02 and is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for England in the tournament.

Overall, in 24 T20 internationals, Archer has scalped 30 wickets at an economy rate of 7.48. He will be a player to watch out for against the Indian batters on Thursday.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid, one of the greatest white-ball leg-spinners England have ever produced, has been a prominent source of wickets for the Englishmen in this tournament.

In this T20 World Cup, Rashid has scalped nine wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.70 and is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for them in the tournament. The leg-spinner will play a vital role in England's bowling unit against India.

Reece Topley

Another injury-prone player from England, Reece Topley, has been under the scanner in this tournament, having managed to take only one wicket in five matches so far.

However, his 6/24 against India at the Lord's in the 2022 ODI series cannot be left unnoticed as the tall pacer has often troubled Indian batters in the powerplay overs.