England (ENG) will be playing against Scotland (SCO) in Match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday. Scotland are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Scotland have won three games and lost two. England are also playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, England have won four games and lost one.

ENG vs SCO, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 156 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius and humidity is expected to be around 81%. Winds at a speed of 8.34 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is moderate rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

ENG vs SCO, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt is a wicket-keeper with an average of 69 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of eight and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. Salt is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 101 runs.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is a wicket-keeper with an average of 68 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. Buttler is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent five matches, he has scored 163 runs.

Mark Wood (ENG)

Mark Wood is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 66 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. He bowls right-arm fast and in the recent five T20s, Wood has taken 10 wickets.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran is an all-rounder with an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a left-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 118 runs. Curran also bowls decently, bowling left-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Jack Jarvis (SCO)

Jack Jarvis is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 60 fantasy points in the last three games and a fantasy rating of 9.4. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent five matches, Jarvis has taken nine wickets.

Will Jacks (ENG)

Will Jacks can be a differential pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last 4 matches, Will Jacks has scored 111 runs.

Chris Greaves (SCO)

Chris Greaves is a bowler with an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls leg-break and in the recent five matches, he has taken four wickets.

Michael Leask (SCO)

Michael Leask is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. Leask is a right-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 52 runs. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken 2 wickets.

Matthew Cross (SCO)

Matthew Cross can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 31 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Matthew is a right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent 5 matches, he has scored 99 runs.

ENG vs SCO, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Matthew Cross

Batters: Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks

All-Rounders: Michael Leask, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Chris Greaves

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Sam Curran