ENG vs SCO LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Opt To Bat After Winning Toss vs England
England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Score: England take on Scotland in a significant Group B clash.
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score© AFP
ENG vs SCO Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 England vs Scotland Live Updates: Scotland cricket team captain Richie Berrington won the toss and opted to bat against England. England take on Scotland in a crucial Group B encounter in T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. The Jos Buttler-led side are in good form after defeating Pakistan in a T20I series just ahead of the competition. This match holds a lot of significance in a group that comprises of Oman, Namibia and Australia. (Live Scorecard)
Follow ENG vs SCO Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 England vs Scotland Live Updates here -
The captain of England, Jos Buttler, says that they were looking to bowl first. Mentions that it is a great venue to start the title defence and a great country to be hosting the World Cup. He states that he is delighted to have Jofra Archer back in the ranks, and the team has high hopes from him. Informs that Mark Wood and Chris Jordan are playing, and it is Reece Topley who misses out. Shares that the extra pace of Wood is the thinking behind selecting him ahead of Topley.
The skipper of Scotland, Richie Berrington says they want to bat first. Adds that the wicket seems dry. He hopes they can adapt to the surface and put up a good score on the board. Adds there is experience in this group and there are a few younger guys and he’s looking forward for this game. Ends by saying he hopes to do well in the tournament.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
TOSS - Scotland have won the toss and they have opted to BAT first.
Saying that, Scotland can't be considered as pushovers. They too have a lot of quality in their ranks and on their day, are well and truly capable of causing upsets. However, against this England side, they will need to be at their best. They enter this encounter on the back of a thumping loss against Afghanistan in the warm up game. England on the other hand, demolished Pakistan in a T20I series back home. Except for game number 5, all the games have been won by the teams bowling first. Will that continue? Will we see an upset? We will find out. Toss and teams in a bit.
When you talk about tournament favourites, England surely is a team one mentions! Yes, they did not have the bets of campaigns in recently concluded 50-over World Cup but they are the defending champions here and have a squad full of superstars in this format. They begin their tournament facing Scotland and the defending champions will be eager to start their campaign off with a win and they are favourites to do so too.
... MATCH DAY ...
The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is in full swing, and over the course of 55 matches, we are about to witness several rivalries renewed. Our focus now shifts to match number 6 as England begin their title defence against their 'Auld Enemy', Scotland, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Having failed to defend their ODI World Cup crown in India, redemption will be on the agenda for Jos Buttler and Co. They have happy memories of the Caribbean, though, having lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy for the first time here in 2010. As always, the English squad boasts strong batting depth with the likes of Phil Salt and Will Jacks, who are coming off impressive outings for their respective franchises in the 2024 Indian T20 League. Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, who didn't have the best of tournaments, have regained their touch during the T20I series against Pakistan. Harry Brook, returning after a brief hiatus due to personal reasons, will be eager to make an impact, as will the all-rounder duo of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali. England will be particularly buoyed by the return of Jofra Archer, who, alongside Mark Wood, forms a fearsome pace attack. Reece Topley and Chris Jordan are the other seam bowling options, with Jordan possessing the crucial death bowling skillset and batting credentials. The veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid's performance will be key to the fortunes of the two-time champions, with Tom Hartley providing an additional spin bowling option. As for Scotland, they qualified as the winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier but have had mixed results leading up to the event. George Munsey and skipper Richie Berrington will be the mainstays around whom the batting will revolve for the Scotts. Ollie Hairs and Matthew Cross must step up to share the run-scoring burden with Munsey and Berrington. Having been left out of the Tri-Series squad involving the Netherlands and Ireland, Michael Jones has found a place in the World Cup squad, providing a much-needed boost to the Scottish batting unit, which has struggled for consistency. Michael Leask and Brandon McMullen make up the all-rounder department, with the latter expected to play a much bigger role with the bat than with the ball. Safyaan Sharif, the most experienced member of the Scottish pace attack, has been far off from his best in 2024, putting the onus on Chris Sole, Bradley Currie, and Jack Jarvis. Mark Watt, known for his tricky variations, will lead the spin department for Scotland and will be hoping for support from Michael Leask and Chris Greaves. England in ICC events have been susceptible to upsets, whether it be against the Netherlands during the 2009 T20 World Cup, Ireland and Bangladesh at the 2011 ODI World Cup, versus Bangladesh again at the 2015 ODI World Cup, which knocked them out, or the most recent one against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Will Scotland be the next team to add their name to this list? We shall find out.