The Pakistan cricket team has been under the spotlight ever since they lost their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 to minnows United States of America. Pakistan followed the USA defeat with a loss against arch-rivals India, a match which showed them as likely winners for the most part. Seeing Pakistan's underperformance in the T20 World Cup, Wasim Akram, one of their greatest players, had an on-camera meltdown, saying he doesn't want to back the team anymore. Akram also highlighted the issues in the team, saying players aren't speaking to teammates over personal issues.

"I can't bring that (killer) instinct in them. It has to come from within," said Akram said on Star Sports before Pakistan's match against Canada in New York. Babar Azam's men eventually won the contest handsomely.

"Boht ho gaya, boht back kar liya. Ab ye viral ho jaye ho jaye, I don't care (enough is enough, backed them enough, now I don't care even if this goes viral)," said Akram during a chat with former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Akram also dropped a 'truth bomb' saying players aren't speaking to each other. Though he didn't take names, Akram did drop subtle hints.

"Somebody has to speak the truth about this Pakistan cricket (team). It's kind of getting out of hands. Kisi ka mood off hai, woh uss se baat nahi kar raha, yeh uss se baat nahi kar raha (somebody's mood is off, this guy is not talking to that guy). Come on guys! What is this going on! Poore mulq ke jazbaat ka tumne satyanaash maar ke rakh diya hai. Hadd hoti hai kisi cheez ki (you have played with the emotions of the entire nation, there is a limit to everything)," Akram said in an angry rant.

Earlier, the pace bowling legend had also asked for a new team to be deployed in the senior side as the entire Pakistan cricketing fraternity has been depressed.

"Enough is enough! Done! Bring in new kids, make a new Pakistan team. The entire Pakistan community back home and here (in the US) is depressed. They were celebrating that we are winning (against India), after a long time, that too against such a big team. But they (Pakistan team) said 'no, we don't want to win come what may'," Akram said.

"Now they should go, look at themselves in the mirror and say on their own that they won't play now..,My advice to them (Pakistan Cricket Board) will be play a new team, new kids. We are anyway losing...mold those kids. There will be a team in place in one year's time."