Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, stooped to a an all-time low in its cricket history as the side lost to USA in their T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan are the runner-up of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022 and the clash against USA was expected to be one-sided in favour of the Men in Green. However, what happened was exact opposite. Chasing a decent target of 160, USA tied the match and it went into Super Over.

Then, in the Super Over, USA scored 18/1 after Pakistan made blunders on the field. Then, it managed just 13/1 as USA won the Super Over by 5 runs.

After the result, the pakistan fans were heart-broken. One particular rant by a fan has gone viral.

"Dil kaise bada karein? Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar todenge? Tod tod ke dil khatam kar diya hai. Chaknachoor kar diya hai. Jeet te kam hain, haarte zyada hain. Hum toh hamesha maujood hain aapko support karne ke liye lekin aap kam Humein performance dikhayenge? Aap har waqt bas baatein karte hain hawaon mein. Kuch dikhaate toh nahi hain. Ab toh mujhe sach mein lag raha hai ki kya aap bas ghoomne aate hain bahar? Aapko him logon ki koi fikr nahi. Hamaare jazbaaton ka, hamaare ehsaaso ka. Unhe pairo tale rond diya jaata hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Main thakk gayi hoon Pakistan team se. (How do you expect us to show a big heart? We have just one heart. How many times will they break it? They've crushed it so many times that it's over now. It's shattered. They win less and lose more. We are always present to support you, but when will you show us good performances? I honestly feel that they are here to roam around the country. They have no care towards us… our feelings, our emotions. Nothing. I don't know. I am tired of this Pakistan team," the fan said on a new channel.



Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram has slammed the side for its Super Over defeat to co-hosts USA in the T20 World Cup, adding that the road to qualify for Super Eight stage has become tough for Babar Azam & Co. At the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, the USA, also T20 World Cup debutants, clinched a thrilling Super Over win to beat Pakistan, the 2009 winners, in one of their biggest wins in men's T20I cricket and a massive upset in the tournament.

"Pathetic performance. While playing against USA, I was confident, every Pakistani supporter was confident that they will win after the way they played in the first innings. In the second innings, they (USA) came out to chase and I mean getting 19 runs in the Super Over is like getting 36 runs in a Super Over.”

"So, well done USA, and Pakistan will struggle from here onwards to qualify for the Super Eights because they have to play India (on June 9) and two more good teams (Ireland and Canada)," said Akram to broadcasters Star Sports.