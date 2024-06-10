India's narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday sent wave of euphoria all across the globe, with fans of Rohit Sharma's team celebrating in extravagant fashion. India's triumph in the game gave Pakistan's Super 8 qualification hopes a big blow, while India all but sealed their progression to the next round. As celebrations of India's victory erupted all across the globe, the Delhi Police shared a post on X, tagging the New York Police. The post on social media has gone viral.

"Hey, @NYPDnews. We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?," the post read.

India rode on Jasprit Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium which keeps India's World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

After the game was over and the tricolour shined bright at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, fans at the venue wasted no time breaking into energetic dance moves to the sounds of their drums.

Sudhir Kumar Choudhary, a superfan of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Team India, was extremely happy with the performance of Men in Blue bowlers in this historic encounter.

"It is an unbelievable win. When India scored 119 runs, I thought Pakistan would easily win this game. But, this turned out to be a historical match. Bumrah and all other bowlers bowled well," he said to ANI.

Another fan said that Bumrah's spell was game-changing and marked India's comeback in the game.

"India's comeback, especially the bowling of Bumrah was special. It changes the course of the game. We are really happy. It is a great victory," said the fan.

Fans found the game worth every second and had been at the stadium since the morning and they did not miss a ball

"We have been here since morning, and this match was worth every second. It was India's game," said a fan.

However, the game left a particular Pakistan fan heartbroken, who had sold his tractor to get a ticket worth 3,000 USD.

"I have sold my tractor to get a ticket worth $ 3000. When we saw the score of India, we didn't think that we were going to lose this game. The game was in our hands but after Babar Azam got out, people were disheartened...I congratulate you all," said the fan.

Even back home in Kolkata, a Team India fan expressed hope that they will bring the cup back home and end India's wait for an ICC trophy.

"India always wins in a good way. The entire team played well and hence we won. The Indian team will bring the cup home," said the fan.

With ANI Inputs