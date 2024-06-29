Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu poked fun at star pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 scalps to his name, and will have a chance to claim the top spot on Saturday when take on the Proteas in the T20 World Cup summit clash. Arshdeep needs two wickets to go past Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (16) in the list of the tournament's leading wicket-takers. However, ahead of the final, Sidhu trolled Arshdeep over his batting skills.

In a video posted on Instagram, Arshdeep can be seen shuffling across the stumps, trying to aim for a big shot. He left his stumps unguarded in order to oversmart the bowler, but ended up missing his pull. The video of the same was from the match against Pakistan in the group stage of the ongoing tournament.

Sidhu shared a video on Instagram, which read: "Confidence 100 per cent, skills 0 per cent".

Since Sidhu has been praising has been praising Arshdeep for his exploits with the ball throughout the tournament, there wasn't any malice intended at the player in the post shared by him.

Arshdeep, who went wicketless in the semi-final against England, will look to return to wicket-taking ways in the all-important final.

Arshdeep attributed much of his success to pace spearhead Bumrah.

"I guess a lot of credit goes to Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) because he puts a lot of pressure on the batters - he gives, what, three or four runs in an over - so batters are coming hard against me, and I just have to try and bowl my best ball and there are a lot of chances of getting wickets there," Arshdeep said.

"On the other end they see the runs are not coming and the asking rate is going high, so they take more risks against me. [There's a] chance always of getting a wicket there. So a lot of credit for my wickets goes to Jassi bhai," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)