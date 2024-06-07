Team United States Of America left everyone utterly stunned after they edged past Pakistan in the super over of their T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Thursday in Dallas. The Babar Azam-led side posted a total of 159/7 after being asked to bat. USA got restricted at the same total and math went into the super over, where the hosts brilliantly dominated Pakistan and won the game by five runs. It was the first time that these two teams faced each other and miraculously, the World Cup debutants emerged victorious.

After USA's historic win over Pakistan, fans started a meme fest on social media and hilariously mocked Babar Azam and co for their poor show.

Talking about the match, opting to field, left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige scalped three wickets for 30 runs as Pakistan found it difficult to press the accelerator and were restricted to 159 for seven.

While chasing, USA ended on the same score, reaching 159 for 3 with skipper Monank Patel (50 off 38), Aaron Jones (36 not out of 26) and Andries Gous (35 off 26) leading from the front.

In the Super Over bowled by Mohammad Amir, USA piled up 18 runs, eight of which came from extras. Saurabh Netravalkar then kept his cool and bowled brilliantly to give away just 13 runs for a famous win.

"Winning the toss and the way we bowled in the first 6 overs, we took wickets and kept them quiet. We knew they will take chances after their partnership," said USA skipper Monank Patel after the win.

"We knew we were in the game with 160 to chase, just needed a partnership. Playing in a World Cup, you don't get a chance to do it every year. We were fully committed every single ball," he added.

USA came to this clash after registering a seven-wicket victory against Canada in their campaign opener. With two wins in a row, USA have climbed to the top spot in the Group A points table.

