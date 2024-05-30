Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan's form has been a point of concern for the team heading into the T20 World Cup in the Americas. In his last two T20I outings, Shadab has leaked 109 runs at an economy rate of over 12, while also remaining wicketless. Before their opening game of the tournament against USA on June 6, Pakistan only have one official game left to play as the first and third T20Is of their four-match series against England were washed out.

On Tuesday, Shadab had an awkward interaction with a female fan in Cardiff. In a viral video, the fan questioned Shadab regarding his recent form.

In the video, the female fan urged Shadab that he needs to take wickets and stop leaking runs.

"Aap chakkay kyun kha rahe hain? Form mein wapis aayein. Wicketein leni hai aapne (Why are you conceding sixes? Get your form back. You need to pick wickets)," a female fan can be seen asking Shadab in a viral video.

"ap chakay kyun kha rahe hain form mein wapis ayein wicktein leni hain ap ne" so real https://t.co/YxGCAoc6O7 pic.twitter.com/5DmS5kfXx3 — noor (@pctobssessed) May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan's World Cup preparations were again dented by bad weather as the third international in Cardiff on Tuesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The woeful scenes in the Welsh capital followed another complete washout in the first of this four-match T20 series at Headingley.

England remain 1-0 up with one to play at The Oval on Thursday after a 23-run win in at Edgbaston but this latest abandonment came just a week before they begin their T20 World Cup title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Rain in Cardiff on Tuesday started to fall steadily an hour before the scheduled 11:30 PM (IST) start, with a capacity 15,600 crowd expected at Sophia Gardens.

Advertisement

But the bad weather delayed the toss, with the pitch and square at Sophia Gardens remaining fully covered.

And minutes after a 1:10 AM (IST) inspection, the umpires abandoned the match due to a saturated outfield and persistent rain.

The teams will now travel to London for Thursday's finale at The Oval in the hope of one last chance for competitive action ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners, start this year's tournament against co-hosts the United States in Dallas on June 6.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)