Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose song 'Bado Badi' has become an internet sensation, wants to become the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to bring the team on the "right track". Notably, the current PCB chief is Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Interior Minister. Chahat wants Naqvi to leave the PCB chairman position for him as the latter already has the other post with "significant responsibilities". Chahat's statement comes after Babar Azam-led Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"I am ready to get the PCB and the cricket team on the right track. If appointed chairman, I would personally oversee player performances and coaching four days a week. I will focus on discipline and will not tolerate any interference," Khan told Geo News.

"I am not criticising Naqvi. I just want him to consider my offer. As he is also the interior minister with significant responsibilities, I believe he should delegate the PCB chairmanship to me. This is no disrespect to Mohsin Naqvi but it's not for him," he added.

Babar Azam's unbeaten 32 saved Pakistan's blushes as the side ended its disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a 3-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday.

Pakistan struggled in the 107-run chase but Babar held one end tight to ensure there was no more upset for the 2009 champions in the tournament. Notably, they were handed a shocking defeat by United States earlier in the Super Over before succumbing to a 120-run chase against India.

Against Ireland on Sunday, Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim picked three wickets each as Ireland posted 106 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first. Mohammad Amir picked two wickets while Haris Rauf took one.

Notably, both the teams -- Pakistan and Ireland -- were already eliminated from the tournament.