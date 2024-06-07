In search of their first win in the ongoing T20 World Cup, both Ireland and Canada face each other. Both the teams suffered a one-sided loss in their respective opening games in the tournament. Canada were handed a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of United States while India eased past Ireland by an 8-wicket margin. A total of four T20I matches have taken place between Canada and Ireland so far with both of them winning two each. On Friday, Ireland will aim to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track by banking on the experience of batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector.

On the other hand, Canada will also aim to put their best foot forward to keep their Super 8 hopes alive.

When will the Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Friday, June 7.

Where will the Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What time will the Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in Canada on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Canada vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)