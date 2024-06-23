India are having a memorable run at the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and co are in a red-hot form and yet to face a defeat. However, this fabulous journey may give nightmares to the Indian fans as it reminds them of ODI World Cup 2023 final heartbreak. Team India had a similar campaign in the ODI World Cup last year, where they remained unbeaten in the entire tournament but ended up losing to Australia in the final clash.

Recently, Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan scratched the wounds of the Indians with his cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter).

Dhawan, who has been out of contention from a spot in the Indian team for a couple of years now, shared a billboard image, which read, "Vaishali, I am over you. Not yours, Khanna."

Men can get over anything, but not 19th November pic.twitter.com/KZRTsx8doe — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2024

The Punjab Kings skipper captioned the post as, "Men can get over anything, but not 19th November", presumably referring to the date when India lost the final against Australia.

Earlier in May, Dhawan also hinted about his possible retirement from international cricket and starting "a new chapter" in his life.

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me...," Dhawan had told ANI.

Talking about Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side began their Super 8s campaign with a thumping victory over Afghanistan.

Batting first, India posted a total of 181/8 and then bundled out Afghanistan for 134. Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for his 53-run knock.

India will now be taking on Bangladesh in their upcoming Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (IST) in Antigua.

(With ANI Inputs)