The T20 World Cup 2024 title win was extremely special for the Indian cricket team that was reeling from the effects of losing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and missing out on the ODI World Cup 2023 title after losing to Australia in the summit clash. A billion hopes were pinned on the Rohit Sharma-led side and this time, they did not disappoint as they pulled off a thrilling win over South Africa to win the T20 World Cup title after 17 years. While it was a huge moment for the players, the title win was also the perfect way to end Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach. The T20 World Cup was his final tournament in charge and the legendary India batter revealed how a phone call from skipper Rohit Sharma stopped him from leaving his position after the World Cup final loss in 2023.

"I wasn't really sure, if I was going to continue after the 50 overs World Cup and obviously there was a great joy of having had a fantastic ODI World Cup, but also the disappointment of not crossing the line was there. For Rohit to pick up the phone to me and say Rahul lets have one more crack at it in 6 or eight months time. It will be lovely to have a crack together," Rahul Dravid revealed during the felicitation ceremony organised at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

"I think that was best phone call of my life," he added.

Dravid also thanked the fan for their support and said that he was going to miss all of it as his time as the Indian cricket team head coach came to an end.

"I am going to miss this love. What we have seen today, is absolutely phenomenal. I think it is the fans and people who make cricket the game it is. We are truly indebted to the guys," Dravid concluded.