Team India's victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign earned Rohit Sharma's side a handsome prize of Rs. 125 crore. A total of 42 people travelled to the United States of America and the West Indies for the global cricketing event, including 15 first-team players, support staff, reserves, etc. The prize money of Rs. 125 crores that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wouldn't just be distributed among players but also the support staff, reserves, and others who constituted the 42-member contingent. However, the prize money's share varies from role to role.

As per a report in the Indian Express, the 15 members of India's team, including those who didn't get to play a single game, will get Rs. 5 crore each. Even head coach Rahul Dravid will get Rs. 5 crore from the pool.

As far as Dravid's coaching staff is concerned, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, they all get Rs. 2.5 crore each. Rs. 1 crore each will be distributed among the selection committee members, including their chief Ajit Agarkar.

Among the support staff -- the three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and the strength and conditioning coach will receive Rs 2 crore each.

"Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice," a BCCI source told the paper.

The BCCI selection committee also named four reserve players alongside the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. They were Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed. They will also be rewarded with a sum of INR 1 crore each.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said: "As far as Rs 125 crore is concerned, it will cover the players, support staff, coaches and selectors as well. Everyone."

After Team India's homecoming, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the team.