Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Netherlands (NED) in the 27th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent Thursday. Bangladesh have played 2 matches in the series and they are currently ranked second on the points table, while Netherlands have also played 2 matches in the series and they are currently ranked third on the points table. Both teams last played against each other in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022 where Taskin Ahmed scored the highest fantasy points for Bangladesh with 122 match fantasy points.

Paul van Meekeren topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Netherlands with 103 match fantasy points.

In the last match, Bangladesh lost against South Africa by 4 runs. The top fantasy player for Bangladesh was Tanzim Hasan Sakib who scored 105 fantasy points.

In their last match in this series against South Africa, the Netherlands suffered a 4-wicket defeat. The top fantasy player for the Netherlands was Logan van Beek who scored 120 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 105 runs. The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Pace or Spin?

Advertisement

Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 27.54 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 70%. Winds at a speed of 6.1 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Advertisement

Logan Verjus van Beek

Logan van Beek is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 79 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.5. This player bowls right-arm fast medium and in the last 3 matches, Logan van Beek has taken 6 wickets. He has done very well against this opposition, taking 1 wicket in the recent matches.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 37 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. Shakib Al Hasan is a left-handed batter who has scored 11 runs in his last 3 matches.He has a very good record against Netherlands, taking three wickets in the recent matches.

Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is a bowler with an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Taskin Ahmed is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last 3 matches, he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 11.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Tanzid Hasan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Tanzid Hasan has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 9 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. He is a top-order opening batter and bats left-handed. In the last 5 matches, this player has scored 106 runs at an average of 26.5 per match.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman can be a punt pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. He is a left-arm fast medium bowler and in the recent 4 matches, Mustafizur has taken 9 wickets at an average of 6.9.

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 56 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. Bas de Leede is a right-handed batter who has scored 18 runs in the recently played 3 matches. He also bowls decently, bowling right-arm fast medium and in recent matches has taken 3 wickets at an average of 18.7 per match.

Tim Pringle

Tim Pringle is a must-have player for your Fantasy Team. Pringle has an average of 49 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the last 4 matches, Tim has taken 3 wickets at an average of 21.7.

Michael Levitt

Michael Levitt is a batter with an average of 60 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a punt pick in your team. Levitt is a top-order opening right-handed batter who has scored 95 runs in the recently played 4 matches. With the ball in hand, he has taken 1 wicket at an average of 24 per match.

BAN vs NED Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Michael Levitt and Teja Nidamanuru

All-Rounders: Logan van Beek, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Tim Pringle and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Captain: Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Vice-Captain: Michael Levitt