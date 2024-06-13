Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Bangladesh will be squaring off against Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2024, Group D match on Thursday in Kingstown. Bangladesh will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking four-run defeat against South Africa in a thrilling match. On the other hand, Netherlands also lost against the Proteas by four wickets. With 1 victory in two matches, both Bangladesh and Netherlands will be eager to get back to winning ways and claim the Super 8 spot.

When will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 13 (IST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)