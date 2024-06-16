Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh can become the eighth and final team to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with a win over Nepal. Having beaten Sri Lanka and Netherlands, Bangladesh will be favourites to win. However, Nepal will be out to prove a point in their final match, after almost pulling off an upset on South Africa in their previous game. If Nepal win, it will open a door of hope for Netherlands to possibly qualify for the Super 8. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)