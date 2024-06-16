Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Aim For Super 8 Spot
Bangladesh vs Nepal LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh can become the eighth and final team to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with a win over Nepal. Having beaten Sri Lanka and Netherlands, Bangladesh will be favourites to win. However, Nepal will be out to prove a point in their final match, after almost pulling off an upset on South Africa in their previous game. If Nepal win, it will open a door of hope for Netherlands to possibly qualify for the Super 8. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
The race for the last remaining Super 8 spot in Group D is heating up, and Nepal's heartbreaking 1-run loss against South Africa has left Bangladesh and the Netherlands as the two surviving contenders. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men now face Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent. Nepal do not have much to lose from this game, but Bangladesh have everything to gain, as a win by any margin will suffice for them to go through. However, the Netherlands are in with an outside chance here, hoping for a Nepal win, and then they will need to beat Sri Lanka by a healthy enough margin to pip Bangladesh on NRR. It was a hard-fought win for Bangladesh in the last encounter against the Dutch, where the return to form for Shakib Al Hasan was the biggest positive for them. While Towhid Hridoy has shown glimpses of his potential, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mahmudullah, who haven't had the desired impact, will be required to step up. Leggie Rishad Hossain has been the X-factor and has single-handedly led the charge in the spin department. As for the pace department, it has been a collective effort, with Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib putting their hands up at different junctures in the competition. On the other hand, Nepal had history in their sights, with just 21 needed off 24 balls against South Africa and 7 wickets in hand. It wasn't to be, though, as they let it slip from a winning position and crumbled under pressure. Despite that loss, Nepal have shown that they are no pushovers and will aim to bow out on a high, possibly spoiling the party for Bangladesh. With one game against Sri Lanka being abandoned, Nepal have only had a couple of games to show what they got, and on the batting front, Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, and Anil Sah have displayed flashes of brilliance. Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee may not have contributed with the bat as they would have liked, but the duo chipped in with the ball in the last game and formed a formidable spin attack alongside Sandeep Lamichhane. If Nepal are to take down Bangladesh, their pace contingent, consisting of Sompal Kami, Karan KC and Abinash Bohara, will have to come through. Rohit Paudel and Co. came ever so close to beating a Test-playing nation, South Africa, in the previous encounter. Can Nepal get the job done this time around and upset Bangladesh's apple cart? We will find out soon enough.