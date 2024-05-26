Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam has come under the scrutiny of former players over his undue influence on team selection. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali suggested that Babar, being the captain and star batter of the team, dictates the selection process, even more than some of the selectors. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the transparency and accountability of the selections process.

"Babar Azam ek taraf, baaki selectors dusre taraf (Babar Azam is on one page, the selection committee is on the other)," the 53-year-old suggested.

Pakistan announced their squad on Friday night after a delay caused by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Speaking on the delay in the squad announcement, Ali alleged that there is a rift within the selection committee.

"I'll give you the entire story why the three met together. Two selectors are moving with the team - Mohammed Yousuf and Wahab Riaz. The others were not spoken to. They told the Chairman, and then he vetoed and asked what was happening and where are the minutes of the meeting. When a team is formed, not everyone is on the same page. Everyonee has their different opinions. So then they give their views in writing on a page stating their views. All that does not happen here. I was a chief selector, so I can tell," Ali explained.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that they've always been a confused cricketing nation, when it comes to the selection process.

"Hum confusion ke shikaar hai hamesha, akhri maukhe pe team announce karte hai (We are victims of perennial confusion and always announce team at the last moment.) But its ok, let them do the homework. there was a bit of confusion, for sure, because they wanted to test a few players in the 1st t2,0, and that did not happen because the first t20 got washed out," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi also revealed that Naqvi caused the delay as he was not happy with some of the selectors missing the meeting.

"He wanted the process to beproper. All the selectors did not sit together and only some took them. That is why Naqvi was unhappy," he added.