Pakistan are having a horrendous outing in the T20 World Cup 2024. Babar Azam and co kick-started their campaign with a shocking Super Over defeat against USA in their opener. Aiming for redemption, Pakistan squared off against Team India but unfortunately, faced another humiliating defeat in a low-scoring thriller. On the verge of elimination, Pakistan kept their Super 8s hopes alive with a victory against Canada in their previous match. Amid his team's forgettable performance, skipper Babar Azam's one gesture won many hearts.

After the victory against Canada, Babar revealed that he met a young fan during Pakistan's match against India in New York, who was crying. Babar stated that he met the same boy again during the match against Canada but this time, the Pakistan skipper gave him his gloves.

"I met this kid during the India vs Pakistan match. After the anthem, he came to me and started crying. I got worried. I asked if anyone said anything to him. Then he said he is a fan," Babar told presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an interview.

"He did the same thing today (against Canada). He was standing in the line and crying. We all have experienced this. When you meet a star, the excitement is at a different level," he added.

On being asked by Sanjana about his gesture of gifting the gloves to the fan, Babar stated that he got impressed by the dedication of his fan.

"I thought if he is such a big fan then I should also have some responsibility to give him something as a gift. Something memorable. I had my gloves in my hands. I gave him that. He got very excited and started crying even more. I told him not to worry. Then, while crying, he requested me to sign it," said Babar.

Pakistan will now be squaring off against Ireland in their last Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday in Florida.