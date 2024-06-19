Pakistan's painful journey of T20 World Cup 2024, ended on a positive note as the Babar Azam-led side finish with a three-wicket win against Ireland on Sunday. The 2009 champions had a dismal show in the marquee event, getting knocked out in the Group stage. For the very first time in the history of T20 World Cup, Pakistan bowed out of the tournament in the first round. The entire team, especially skipper Babar Azam, has been receiving severe criticism from all over the world for their poor performance.

After Pakistan's humiliating exit, one question which arises in everyone's mind is regarding the future of Babar Azam as the skipper. Earlier in 2023, Babar had stepped down from captaincy after Pakistan got knocked put in the league stage of the ODI World Cup.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board showed faith in him and he was reappointed in the role. On being asked about his future, Babar stated that he will happily accept whatever decision PCB takes.

"When I gave up the captaincy [in 2023], I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here," said Babar during the post-match press conference.

"And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide anything behind. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision." he added.

The star batter further stated that poor show from the entire team is the root cause of Pakistan's debacle in the World Cup and individuals can't be blamed.

"I told you that we did not lose this because of one particular person. We win and lose as a team. You are pointing out that [I am] the captain, but I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players, and each of them has a role. That's why they came here to play the World Cup. I think we have not been able to play well as a team. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team," said Babar.